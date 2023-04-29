328 pupils awarded merit certificates

Amritsar, April 28
DAV College held its 65th annual prize distribution ceremony to recognise the achievements of outstanding students in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. Dr Ramesh Kumar Arya, vice-president of DAV College management committee, New Delhi, was the chief guest and distributed college colours and merit certificates to the winners.
Principal Amardeep Gupta welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries and congratulated the prize winners. He presented the annual report of the college, highlighting academic and other achievements, and congratulated the staff and students for hosting the event.
Registrar of the college, Dr Amita Mahajan, announced that eight students would receive college colours and 328 would be awarded merit certificates. The ceremony witnessed a multitude of talented students receive acknowledgement and recognition for their contributions to upholding the DAV College’s name.
