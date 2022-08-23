33 teachers get job letters

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 22

In the second phase of recruitment of 6,635 ETT teachers, the Education Department, Punjab, allotted 35 more teachers for this border district on Monday.

Thirty-three out of these 35 newly recruited teachers approached the office of the District Education Officer (Elementary). Jagwinder Singh Lehri, DEO (Elementary), said 33 teachers were issued appointment letters today.

The place of postings was given by the head office in SAS Nagar, Mohali, to the recruited teachers.

The DEO said two months ago under the teacher recruitment process, the border district of Tarn Taran was allotted 787 teachers and 765 of them came to collect their appointment letters.

The DEO said 798 teachers had been appointed in the district recently. About 350 posts of ETT teachers were still lying vacant in the district.