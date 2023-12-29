33-year-old man shoots himself dead in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 28

A 33-year-old resident of Reshiana village identified as Harsimran Singh shot himself dead at his home with a revolver on Thursday. The deceased belonged to a farmer family. He got married just seven months ago. His wife is five months pregnant.

The local Sadar police lodged a report under Section 174 of the CrPC. Gurpreet Singh, elder brother of the deceased, said Harsimran returned home after paying obeisance at the village gurdwara in the morning and played for some time with kids of the family. Later, he shot himself with the licensed revolver that belonged to the family. A bullet pierced his stomach.

He was taken to a local private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at the Civil Hospital. The family performed the last rights of the deceased at the village cremation ground.

