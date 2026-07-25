34 cattle heads drown in Ajnala’s Gujjarpura

In a tragic incident, 34 cattle heads drowned after getting stuck in a drain at Gujjarpura in Ajnala.

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Questioning the government lapse, cattle grazers — the Gujjar community — said area around the

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drain was filled with rainwater and dotted with

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wild growth.

Thirty-eight cattle heads reportedly got stuck in the drain. Of them, locals were able to save only four.

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After the incident, Sarwan, a grazer, said, “We lost our source of livelihood.

The death of 34 cattle heads has shaken us. We do not know how to cope with the situation.”

Locals accused the administration and the department concerned of negligence, saying the government allocated funds for cleaning drains every year but they had not seen a cleaning team even once. The grazers demanded that the Punjab Government should provide adequate compensation to them and hold officials accountable for the lapse.

Such incidents keep occurring at Ajnala villages.

The area around the drain is slippery and the authorities have failed to get it cleaned, a local said.

The residents it was high time the government got the drains in Ajnala cleaned.