34 power thefts cases unearthed in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 9

The teams of the Punjab State Power Corporation (Powercom) conducted raids in the border belt of the district and detected 34 power theft cases. A fine of Rs 18 lakh was imposed on persons indulging in power theft.

Harpreet Singh, Senior Deputy Chief Engineer, Tarn Taran division, said 27 cases of power theft were detected in Tarn Taran and a fine of Rs 13 lakh was imposed on consumers indulging in the practice. The powercom teams found seven consumers stealing power in the Sarai Amanat Khan area falling under Tarn Taran city division and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh them.

The teams also detected one agriculture power motor of 7.5 HP and imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on its owner.

