34-yr-old reaches Everest base camp in 14-days

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 27

City resident Tarundeep Singh(34) trekked to the Mount Everest base camp in 14 days. A passionate mountain climber and a businessman, Tarundeep, said that reaching Everest Base Camp was a personal achievement for him.

“I was lucky that I got an opportunity to complete this trek. Earlier, I had done trekking in Himachal and other parts of the country,” he said, adding that completing the trek is not a mean task as one has to walk at least nine-km every day.

Singh said that shortage of oxygen at high altitude and unavailability of normal diet posed problems for the trekkers.