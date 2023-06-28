34-yr-old reaches Everest base camp in 14-days

Amritsar, June 27
City resident Tarundeep Singh(34) trekked to the Mount Everest base camp in 14 days. A passionate mountain climber and a businessman, Tarundeep, said that reaching Everest Base Camp was a personal achievement for him.
“I was lucky that I got an opportunity to complete this trek. Earlier, I had done trekking in Himachal and other parts of the country,” he said, adding that completing the trek is not a mean task as one has to walk at least nine-km every day.
Singh said that shortage of oxygen at high altitude and unavailability of normal diet posed problems for the trekkers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay
It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days
9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...