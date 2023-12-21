340 units of blood donated

Amritsar, December 20
As many as 340 units of blood were donated at a blood donation camp organised by Sant Nirankari Mission in Dera Baba Nanak on Monday. The mission’s followers participated in the drive. The collected blood was handed over to teams from Guru Nanak Hospital, Amritsar, and Civil Hospital, Gurdaspur.
The camp was inaugurated by Rakesh Sethi, zonal in-charge of Sant Nirankari Mission. Encouraging all blood donors present on the occasion, he described it as the noblest gift, urging everyone to come forward for the sake of humanity.
