345 donate blood

Tarn Taran, May 26

A blood donation camp was organised at the local Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan on Sunday. Around 345 followers of the sect donated blood. The blood was collected by the Civil Hospital, Amritsar, Blood Bank of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, and the Civil Hospital, Patti.

Addressing the followers, Rakesh Sethi, Amritsar zone in-charge of the sect, said blood must flow in the body not in the drains. He said religion is to unite humanity not to divide. He called upon the followers to dedicate themselves to society and help the needy.

Prem Kumar, head of the Tarn Taran centre, said the camp is dedicated to the wishes of Nirankari Satguru Mata Sudhiksha who preaches for brotherhood. The donors were given certificates and honoured by the organisers.

