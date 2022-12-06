35 volunteers donate blood

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: On the occasion of International Volunteer Day, a blood donation camp was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra with the assistance of the Health Department at the local Youth Hostel here on Monday. Sarup Singh Dhotian, international handball coach, said social organisations and the youth clubs affiliated with the kendra extended their cooperation to make the camp a success in which 35 donors donated blood. Sarup Singh appealed to the youngsters to make it a habit to donate blood regularly. The donors were honoured and given certificates of honour by the administration. OC

Annual Gayatri Mahayagya held

Amritsar: The Arya Samaj, Lawrence Road, organised an annual “Gayatri Mahayagya” on Sunday. The yagya was performed by Pawan Tripathi. Bjajans and sermons were delivered by Jagat Verma of Kurukeshtra and Swami Sadanand Saraswati. MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh was the chief guest, who presided over the function. He exhorted people to come out of their comfort zone and work for nation building. He asked youngsters to disseminate Vedic knowledge and join in the task of removing illiteracy and ill-beliefs for a classless society. He also released a calendar of the Arya Samaj and a booklet on the life and teachings of Maharishi Dayanand, written by Ram Prakash Vinayak. tns

Awareness on voting rights

Amritsar: Electoral Registration Officer Dr Rajat Oberoi checked the attendance of BLOs at the polling stations here on Sunday. On the directions of the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer, special camps were organised here on December 3 and 4. Oberoi asked the BLOs to register young voters (18-19 years). He asked them to submit forms to link voter and Aadhaar cards. Besides, an awareness campaign was launched on December 3 to educate young electorates about their voting rights. Officials of the Election Department visited educational institutions falling in Amritsar West Vidhan Sabha constituency. They encouraged student voter registration and linking the voter card with Aadhaar.