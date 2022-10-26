35-year-old hurt in road mishap, dies

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A man who got injured in a road accident on the local bypass near Aladinpur village, a week back, succumbed to the injuries, at the local Civil Hospital, on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh (35), a resident of Thathian Mahantan. Baljit Singh was standing near his motorcycle on October 20 when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him and dragged him for some distance. He received serious injuries. He was admitted to the local private hospital and later referred to the Civil Hospital on Sunday where he succumbed to the injuries the same day. The Sadar Police, Tarn Taran, registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 427, 337 and 338 of the IPC against the driver of the tractor trolley who had been identified as Sarmel Singh resident of Jatta Jawanda. The post-mortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Monday. OC

35-year-old killed in road accident

Tarn Taran: A person was killed on the spot in a road accident on the Tarn Taran-Patti road near Shahabpur village on Diwali night (on Monday). The accident took place as the car he was driving rammed into a tractor trailer going ahead of him. The deceased has been identified as Harmanpreet Singh (35), a resident of Dial-Shahabpur village. He was an electrician at the District Administrative Complex (DAC), Piddi. After finishing his duty at night, he was returning to his village in his car when the driver of the tractor trailer took a sudden turn and applied brakes, leading to his car crashing into it. After the accident, the driver of the tractor trailer fled the spot. The Sadar police registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC against the tractor trailer driver, who was yet to be identified. The postmortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Tuesday. OC

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Amritsar: A cyclist was killed and his minor son sustained serious injuries after he was hit by an unidentified car in posh Ranjit Avenue area here on Monday late night. The victim was identified as Shakti (27) and his son as Deva (6), who was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. Baljinder Singh, SHO, Ranjit Avenue police station, said the victim was returning home from E-block of Ranjit Avenue. He was on a bicycle along with his son. He said a white-coloured car hit his cycle and dragged them for a few metres. The unidentified car driver fled the accident scene and passersby admitted the two to a hospital where Shakti succumbed. The police have registered a case and started investigation to identify the car driver. The SHO said CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to identify the car driver.

