35-year-old killed in road accident in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Manpreet Singh (35), a resident of Thakarpur village, was killed on the spot in a road accident on the Patti-Harike road on Monday. Patti Sadar police said the victim was returning home from Harike on his motorcycle. He had reached near Jyoti Shah when a car hit him. He suffered a head injury and died on the spot. A case under Sections 304-A, 379 and 427 of the IPC had been registered in this regard. OC

Nijjer is CKD’s acting chief

Amritsar: Inderbir Singh Nijjar, former vice-president of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) was unanimously appointed as the acting president of the Chief Khalsa Diwan on Tuesday. Before assuming office, he along with CKD office-bearers, members and associates paid obeisance at the CKD Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib. His appointment comes after Nirmal Singh, the president of CKD, passed away two days ago. Nijjer pledged to work in unison with his team for the development of CKD dedicated to Sikhism and education. He is a senior AAP leader and has been elected as MLA from Amritsar South. He has been associated with CKD as an executive member for many years. TNS

3 vehicle lifters held, bikes seized

Amritsar: Cantonment police have arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered seven bikes from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Gurratan Singh, Lovejit Singh and Sikander Singh of Bakhna Khurd village. A case under Sections 379, 379-B, 473, 148 and 149 of the IPC against them. Assistant Commissioner of Police Tushar Gupta said two of their accomplices, identified as Abhishek Singh and Jodha, were yet to be arrested. He said the accused were arrested from Railway Colony A block. They used to steal or snatch bikes and later dismantle them and sell their spare parts. Gurratan Singh had a case registered against him under the NDPS Act at Division A police station here while Sikander Singh had two such cases registered against him at the Chheharta and Ghrinda police stations. Gupta said raids were on to nab the absconders while more recoveries are likely to be made during probe. TNS

2 held with stolen two-wheelers

Tarn Taran: Goindwal Sahib police arrested two persons and recovered 15 two-wheelers at Dehra Sahib village here on Monday. SSP Gulneet Singh said the police under Inspector Joga Singh SHO arrested the accused. The accused have been identified as Gurlal Singh and Baljit Singh of Pakhopur village. Baljit Singh has settled in Amritsar now. The SSP said the recovered bikes include motorcycles which they had stolen from busy locations. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against the accused. The SSP said more stolen vehicles were expected to be recovered from the accused. He said the policemen were interrogating the accused to collect more revelations of their criminal activities.