35-yr-old man shot dead in Jandiala, four booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 19

A 35-year-old man identified as Ram Sharan, a resident of Jandiala Guru, was shot dead by four unknown armed persons when he along with his three-year-old daughter returned home around 11.45 pm last night.

The girl had a narrow escape in the incident as the victim had laid her down on the floor when the suspects opened fire. The suspects fled after committing the crime. The police reached the spot and started a probe.

The victim’s family members said he had illicit relations with a woman who lived in Jandiala Guru. They alleged that woman’s family murdered him. Maani, wife of the deceased said Ram Sharan had gone to meet his brother whose house was around 2 km from their residence. She said Sharan returned on his bike around 11.45 pm and was standing near the gate when four unidentified persons with covered faces arrived on the spot on two motorcycles and shot at him. He fell on the ground and the suspects fled from the spot. The family rushed Sharan to Sri Guru Ram Dass Hospital at Vallah where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police, said the police teams were scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras in the area to find clues of the perpetrators of the crime. He said the police was working on different theories while statements of the victim’s family members were also being recorded and the angle of illicit relation was also being explored. The police registered a murder and Arms Act case against unidentified persons in this connection, he said.

A senior cop said a dispute over drugs could also be the reason behind murder—