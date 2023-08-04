35-yr-old woman dies of snake bite

Tarn Taran, August 3
A woman died of snake bite in Muglani village on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Jasbir Kaur (35).
She worked as a domestic help. She was working in the kitchen of a house when she was bitten by a snake. She was immediately brought to the Civil Hospital, Khadoor Sahib, where doctors declared her brought dead.
The Verowal police registered a report under Section 174, CrPC. The postmortem of the body was conducted at the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital.
