35-yr-old woman dies of snake bite

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 3

A woman died of snake bite in Muglani village on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Jasbir Kaur (35).

She worked as a domestic help. She was working in the kitchen of a house when she was bitten by a snake. She was immediately brought to the Civil Hospital, Khadoor Sahib, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The Verowal police registered a report under Section 174, CrPC. The postmortem of the body was conducted at the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital.

