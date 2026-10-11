DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 356 athletes slug it out in state-level athletics meet

356 athletes slug it out in state-level athletics meet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:53 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The athletics meet being inaugurated in Amritsar.
Advertisement

DAV International School, Amritsar, is hosting a two-day DAV State-Level Athletics Meet on October 9 and 10, at the DAV College Sports Complex, Shastri Nagar. The event is being held under the aegis of DAV National Sports, with the blessings of Arya Ratna Dr Punam Suri, Padma Shri awardee and president of the DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi and under the guidance of Dr V Singh, director of DAV Public Schools and convenor of DAV Sports, New Delhi.

The meet has witnessed enthusiastic participation from 356 athletes, including 147 girls and 209 boys, representing DAV schools across Punjab. The participants are competing in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

Advertisement

The inaugural ceremony was graced by chief guest Dr Amardeep Gupta, principal of DAV College, Amritsar, and pradhan of Arya Samaj Lohgarh. The event is being organised under the leadership of Dr Anjana Gupta, state sports coordinator for Punjab Zone and principal of DAV International School, Amritsar.

Advertisement

The ceremony began with the DAV Gaan and the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by the release of colourful balloons and the administration of the sports oath.

Professor Dr Brij Bhushan Yadav, head of the Department of Physical Education at DAV College, Amritsar, served as the meet director, while Rankirat Singh, an athletic coach from the National Institute of Sports, served as the technical director. They were assisted by a team of eminent officials. Heads of DAV institutions from across Punjab served as observers, while students from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, officiated at various athletic events.

Advertisement

Addressing the participants, the chief guest urged them to uphold discipline, sportsmanship and perseverance, and wished them success in the competition.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts