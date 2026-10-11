356 athletes slug it out in state-level athletics meet

DAV International School, Amritsar, is hosting a two-day DAV State-Level Athletics Meet on October 9 and 10, at the DAV College Sports Complex, Shastri Nagar. The event is being held under the aegis of DAV National Sports, with the blessings of Arya Ratna Dr Punam Suri, Padma Shri awardee and president of the DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi and under the guidance of Dr V Singh, director of DAV Public Schools and convenor of DAV Sports, New Delhi.

The meet has witnessed enthusiastic participation from 356 athletes, including 147 girls and 209 boys, representing DAV schools across Punjab. The participants are competing in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

Advertisement

The inaugural ceremony was graced by chief guest Dr Amardeep Gupta, principal of DAV College, Amritsar, and pradhan of Arya Samaj Lohgarh. The event is being organised under the leadership of Dr Anjana Gupta, state sports coordinator for Punjab Zone and principal of DAV International School, Amritsar.

Advertisement

The ceremony began with the DAV Gaan and the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by the release of colourful balloons and the administration of the sports oath.

Professor Dr Brij Bhushan Yadav, head of the Department of Physical Education at DAV College, Amritsar, served as the meet director, while Rankirat Singh, an athletic coach from the National Institute of Sports, served as the technical director. They were assisted by a team of eminent officials. Heads of DAV institutions from across Punjab served as observers, while students from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, officiated at various athletic events.

Advertisement

Addressing the participants, the chief guest urged them to uphold discipline, sportsmanship and perseverance, and wished them success in the competition.