35th World Punjabi meet in October

35th World Punjabi meet in October

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, Updated At : 05:15 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:15 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Dr Karamjeet Singh has emphasised the need to strengthen the collaborative efforts of educational, cultural and literary institutions to promote lasting peace in South Asia. His statements were made during a meeting with Sehajpreet Singh Mangat, secretary general of the World Punjabi Congress, who visited the GNDU to discuss the conduct of 35th World Punjabi Conference, which will be held in October this year in Amritsar.

Mangat also shared a message by Pakistani scholar and former PM, Fakhar Zaman, chairman of the World Punjabi Congress. During the meeting, Dr Karamjeet Singh and Mangat discussed the involvement of Punjab’s universities in the forthcoming World Punjabi Conference. Mangat revealed plans for the event, centred on the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev. He highlighted the importance of maximising participation from educational institutions and announced his intention to meet with the vice-chancellors of all Punjab universities to ensure a strong presence of educators at the event. Mangat noted that the successful organisation of this conference in Amritsar would require substantial support from Guru Nanak Dev University. The conference is expected to attract around 100 writers, educators, intellectuals and media professionals from around the world, including guests from Pakistan.

Dr Karamjeet Singh expressed his commitment to supporting the conference, contingent upon receiving the necessary approvals from the Punjab and Indian governments.

