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Home / Amritsar / 36 more Aam Aadmi Clinics opened in Amritsar district

36 more Aam Aadmi Clinics opened in Amritsar district

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:47 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File photo
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In a major step towards strengthening healthcare services, 36 new Aam Aadmi Clinics were opened in Amritsar district.

Under a state-level function in Hoshiarpur, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and other senior leaders inaugurated 154 new Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state.

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Following the state-level function, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLAs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Jeevanjot Kaur, Jaswinder Singh Ramdas and constituency incharge Sonia Mann inaugurated the new clinics at various locations in the district.

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The newly inaugurated clinics include eight at Manawala, 12 at Ramdas, two at Tarsikka, five at Verka, seven at Lopoke, one at Thariewal and one at Baba Bakala.

At Ajnala Assembly constituency MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, dedicated the new clinics to people in 10 villages.

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