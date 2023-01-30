36-yr-old commits suicide, 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

Perturbed over harassment by the shop owner, a youth identified as Johny (36), committed suicide by hanging in the shop in the fish market in Ram Bagh area here on Saturday.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, the police have booked three persons, including the shop owner, on charges of abetment to suicide.

Those booked were identified as Neeru of Lahori Gate, Ashu of Fish Market, Ram Bagh, and Mahajan of Fish Market. A case under Sections 306, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against them. The police said the victim had taken money on loan from Ashu and was unable to repay the same.

The complainant, Des Raj, told the police that Johny was working in the iron shop of Ashu located in Ram Bagh area. He said he had borrowed some money from Ashu and was unable to pay back the same. The accused was harassing him as he was not repaying the borrowed money. The accused used to threaten to kill him on the phone. He said the victim was very upset and remained mental disturbed.

He alleged that on Friday evening he went to the shop and ended his life by hanging himself in the room.

Rajwinder Kaur, SHO, Ram Bagh police station, said the investigation into the case was on and raids were being conducted to arrest all the accused.