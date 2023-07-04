36K ticketless travellers fined Rs 3.43 cr

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

Ferozepur Railway Division recovered Rs 3.43 crore as fine from 35,986 ticketless passengers in the month of June. Out of Rs 3.43 crore, Rs 47,85,132 was recovered as fine from the Amritsar railway station alone.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Seema Sharma said ticket checking campaigns have been conducted at all railway stations of the division and asserted that the campaign would continue. The main purpose of checking was to improve the sale of railway tickets and recover fines from passengers so that they travel with proper tickets in future.

Appreciating the contribution of the entire ticket checking staff of the division, she said that this would not have been possible without their collective efforts and hard work.

The DRM said that the ticket checking staff and chief ticket inspectors of the division conducted intensive checking in trains to deter irregular travel and provide better services to all genuine rail users.

Similarly, regular checking is done at the main stations of the division to keep the railway stations clean and prevent the general public from spreading filth and make them aware of cleanliness. As a result, more than Rs 77,000 was recovered from 369 passengers as fine for littering on station premises in June.