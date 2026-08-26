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Home / Amritsar / 37 BLOs feted for working diligently

37 BLOs feted for working diligently

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:24 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The district administration on Tuesday felicitated 37 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from the 11 Assembly constituencies of Amritsar district for performing their duties with dedication, honesty and commitment during the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pallavi Mishra presented certificates of appreciation to the BLOs and lauded their commendable work during the first phase of the SIR. She said the ground-level responsibilities shouldered by the BLOs had played a crucial role in the successful completion of the exercise.

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During the first phase, the BLOs directly interacted with voters in their respective booth areas, apprised them of the SIR process and facilitated the smooth completion of Enumeration Forms. They also provided necessary information to voters, assisted them with form-related procedures and addressed their election-related requirements at the booth level.

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Mishra said the first phase of the SIR was an important step towards making the electoral process more robust, transparent and credible. She said the BLOs’ hard work and continuous interaction with the public had contributed significantly to the effective implementation of the exercise at the grassroots level.

She added that BLOs were a vital link in election management and played an important role in ensuring that electoral rolls remained accurate, transparent and reliable.

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