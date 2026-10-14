37 Tarn Taran trust students qualify in NDA written exam

Under the guidance of Baba Sewa Singh, head of Kaar Sewa Khadoor Sahib, Nishan-e-Sikhi at Khadoor Sahib has achieved a significant milestone, with 37 students qualifying in the National Defence Academy (NDA) written examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 13. The results were declared recently.

Of the successful candidates, 31 are from the 11th course, including four girls and 27 boys. Five boys from the 10th course and one boy from the ninth course also qualified. All 37 candidates are now eligible to proceed to the next stage of the selection process, which involves an interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

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Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (VSM), (retd), Director of the NDA Wing, said nearly four lakh candidates from across India appeared for the NDA examination, of whom only around 8,000 qualified. He described the qualification of 37 students from Nishan-e-Sikhi as a significant achievement.

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Baba Sewa Singh congratulated the successful candidates.