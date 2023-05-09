37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

A man was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Ram Nagar Colony located in Islamabad area here on Sunday night. The victim was identified as Saurav Sodhi (37), an accountant and law graduate. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The incident occurred around 11.45 pm.

The police have started investigations and collected the CCTV footage in the area where the assailants were seen. According to information, the four assailants came on a scooter and a bike. They barged into the house and sprinkled bullets on Saurav Sodhi. A bullet hit him in the chest and he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem on Monday.

The police were working on different theories to crack the case, whether it was the outcome of personal enmity or a robbery bid. A case under Sections 460 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons in this connection.

Dheeraj Sodhi, a relative of the victim, said he did not have enmity with anyone. He was present in the house when the accused came and pumped bullets into him. He said the faces of the suspects were captured on the CCTV cameras set up in the area, which was taken into custody by the police. He said after shooting Saurav, the armed assailants took away his mobile, purse and gold chain from the spot.

There was great resentment among the residents of the area over the incident. Now people were not safe even in their houses, they lamented.

Mohit Kumar, SHO, Islamabad police station, said investigations were in progress to identify the suspects with the help of CCTV cameras. He assured that the accused would be arrested soon.