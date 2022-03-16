3rd arrest made in IED seizure case in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Following the probe into the seizure of three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the Special Task Force on Tuesday made third arrest in the case.

They arrested one person, identified as Rinku, and recovered 500 gm of heroin from his residence located in the Kot Khalsa area.

DSP Vavinder Mahajan confirmed the development, adding that more arrests would be made soon. He said further investigation was under progress. The police had earlier arrested Surmukh Singh of Panju Kalal village and Gurpreet Singh of Maidi Kalan village. They were arrested by the STF in connection with the seizure of an IED from the Indo-Pak border in mid-January.

On January 14, the STF had recovered an IED weighing around 5kg with 2.7 kg of RDX from the Attari-Bachiwind road. During investigation, the police arrested Surmukh Singh and Gurpreet Singh and their interrogation led to disclosure of about another consignment of weapons and explosives near the International Border in Ajnala.

The information was shared with the BSF and a search operation led to the seizure of two IEDs dropped by drones. One packet contained a time switch, three detonators, six codex pieces, 2.64-kg RDX, 1.4-kg iron balls and a pistol with seven bullets.

Similarly, the second bag had a time switch, three detonators, 2.1-kg explosive, 1.12-kg iron balls and Rs 1 lakh (Indian currency).