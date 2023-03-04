4,275 ticketless passengers fined Rs 32L in 11 months

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

The Ferozepur division, under which Amritsar railway station falls, imposed a penalty on 4,275 ticketless passengers and collected a fine of over Rs 32 lakh in the past 11 months.

The ticket checking team of the division conducts intensive ticket checking in trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel.

In Amritsar, 25,027 passengers were found traveling without a ticket or traveling irregularly in February by ticket checking staff and chief ticket inspectors of the division and about Rs 2.51 crore was recovered from them as fine.

Regular checking is done at main stations of the division to keep the railway stations of the division clean and to prevent the general public from spreading filth at the stations. As a result, in February, a fine of about Rs 57,000 was imposed on 359 passengers for spreading filth on city station premises under the Anti-littering Act.

Divisional Railway Manager Dr Seema Sharma said the ticket checking campaign would continue in the division. The purpose of the drive is to improve the sale of railway tickets and to recover fines from passengers traveling without tickets so that they follow the norms.

Appreciating all ticket checking staff, the Divisional Railway Manager said due to their collective efforts and hard work, 92 per cent more revenue was earned than the target set by the Head Office in February.