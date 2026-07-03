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Home / Amritsar / 4.3kg heroin seized, one arrested with pistol in two cases in Amritsar

4.3kg heroin seized, one arrested with pistol in two cases in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:34 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Rural Police seized a large consignment of heroin and arrested an accused with an illegal firearm in two separate operations.

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In the first case, a team of Gharinda police station on patrolling duty received specific input about a suspicious yellow packet lying near a house in Shiv Nagri locality of Attari. Acting on the tip-off, the police seized the packet and found it containing 4.379 kg of heroin.

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The contraband was seized after following the prescribed legal procedure, and a case under Sections 21(c) and 61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered.

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In another operation, a police team conducting patrol duty near Bhakha Tara Singh village on the main road towards the newly constructed national highway intercepted a youth walking along the roadside near Gujjapir village. He was later identified as Sagarpreet Singh, a resident of ward No. 15, Ajnala.

During his frisking, the police seized an illegal .30-bore pistol, along with a magazine, from his possession. The accused was taken into custody, and a case under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway in both cases.

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