4 armed miscreants loot bank

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 6

Raising a question mark over the law and order situation in the city, four unidentified miscreants looted Rs 5.72 lakh in broad daylight from the Central Bank of India having its branch near The Mall of Amritsar.

One of them gained entry as a customer and later informed his accomplices who came armed in the bank and detained the staff before decamping with the cash.

Following this, senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk reached the spot and started investigations.

“We cannot divulge the operational details now though we have received some clues and are working on these to identify the suspects,” the Police Commissioner said, adding that the accused came in a white car.

The police are scrutinising the CCTV cameras in the area to check the route of the accused. Vijay Mehra, a bank official, said the incident occurred around 11.30 am. He said the accused were wearing masks and caps. One of them entered the bank as a customer and later informed his three accomplices, who barged into the bank and committed the robbery.

Another official told that one who entered as a customer asked details of opening a bank account. Later, he went and within 10 minutes four persons entered the bank.

“One remained at the gate, the second was at the cash counter, third at another counter and fourth entered the regional manager’s room. They took a woman customer and later the staff as hostage at gunpoint and looted the money,” he said.

Incidentally, in gross negligence, the bank does not have any security guard for the past eight months. Also, it is learnt that a senior police official was on patrolling duty in the area, when the incident occurred.