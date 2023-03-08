4 booked for assault in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 7
The Bhinda Saidan police station has booked four persons for assault on one person after the latter allegedly asked them to not graze their animals on his land. The booked persons are Karnail Singh and his three sons; Mukha Singh, Bhajan Singh and Karnail Singh of Jai Ram Kot village.
Jaspal Singh of the same village is the complainant in the case. While no suspect has been arrested so far, a case under Sections 326 and 324 of the IPC has been registered against them for causing injuries to the complainant.
Jaspal Singh has alleged that he was severely beaten and left injured by the suspects.
