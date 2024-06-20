4 booked for duping five youth of Rs 34L on pretext of arranging job in Police Dept

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

The Amritsar (Rural) police have booked four persons, including a woman, for allegedly duping five youth of Rs 34 lakh on pretext of getting them recruited in the Punjab Police.

The suspects posed as close confidants of a former Punjab Chief Minister. They even provided a fake appointment letter, police uniform, pistol and identity card to one of the victims , identified as Gurdial Singh, a resident of Jethuwal village. The victim said he was given a joining letter of a police station in Jalandhar.

The victim got suspicious when the suspects offered him a star of the ASI rank retired cop. Later, the suspects went underground.

The suspects had promised around five youths a job in the Police Department. Those booked were identified as Ravinder Singh, his wife Kamaljit Kaur, Daljit Singh and their relative Shivam Rana.

“The police have registered a case and raids are on to nab them,” SSP Satinder Singh said. Gurdial Singh told the police that he met Ravinder Singh at a shrine a few years ago. Ravinder told the victim that he was close to former Punjab Chief Minister and had got many youths recruited in the Punjab Police. Ravinder told the victim to talk to his friends if they wanted a job in the Police Department. The victim said he along with his four friends agreed to give money to Ravinder for getting them recruited in the Punjab Police. The victim said he gave Ravinder and his accomplices Rs 17 lakh, his friends including Dharminder Rs 5 lakh, Bachitar Singh Rs 70,000, Jagdish Singh Rs 6 lakh and Navdeep Singh Rs 5 lakh. The victim said he and his friends made a video while handing over money to Ravinder and his accomplices.

The victim said a few days ago, the four suspects had called him to Jalandhar and handed over an appointment letter with uniform and pistol besides an identity card to him.

