4 booked for extortion bid

Tarn Taran, January 8
The police on Saturday booked four persons for threatening a Chohla Sahib resident and demanding money from him.
The victim, Harmeet Singh Sonu, in his statement to the police said Satnam Singh Satta and his brother Jagjit Singh Jaggi of Naushehra Pannuan along with two other unidentified persons had been calling on his mobile phone and sending him WhatsApp messages demanding money since the past over two weeks.
He said the accused also threatened to kill his family. The police said the accused had been booked under Sections 387, 506 and 34 of the IPC and raids were on to nab them.
