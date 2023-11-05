4 booked for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

Illegal sand mining is continuing in various parts of the rural belt right under the nose of the administration if the yesterday’s raid is anything to go by. A team of the Mining Department on Friday visited Kakkar Tarin and Sodia villages falling under the Lopoke sub-division and found four huge pits from where sand was illegally excavated recently.

Though the team did not find any machinery from the spot, officials found evidence of fresh excavation from there. Officials submitted their report along with complaint to the Lopoke police station where two separate cases were registered in this connection.

The police booked Kuldeep Singh of Kakkar Tarin village, Hardev Singh of Sodia village, Manjit Singh of Sodia village and Bir Singh of Sodia village for illegal sand mining. Anmol Garg, junior engineer, told the police that officials along with a police team visited Kakkar Tarin village and found a huge pit on Kuldeep’s land.

The team also visited Sodia village where officials found three huge pits on the land of Hardev Singh, Manjit Singh and Bir Singh. Two separate FIRs were registered against suspects.

#Illegal Mining