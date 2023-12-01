4 booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 30

A monetary dispute turned ugly after a group of several armed persons assaulted a youth with sharp weapons leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital. The police booked four persons, residents of Harsha Chhina and Ucha Killa villages, on the charge of attempt to murder.

The victim was identified as Sunny (24), alias Dang, a resident of Ucha Killa village. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the victim along with his mother Kashmir Kaur had gone to Jatinder Singh’ s house in the village. They were watching television when the suspects barged into the house and injured Sunny.

Among those booked included Sahib Singh, Chand, Sukhdev Singh and Harpal Singh, all residents of Ucha Killa village. An FIR was registered against them at the Rajasansi police station. ASI Davinderpal Singh, investigating officer (IO), said the suspects were booked on charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy. He said raids were on to nab the culprits who were absconding.

Monetary dispute between Sunny and Sahib Singh was cited as reason behind the incident. Earlier, Sunny and his accomplices had attacked Sahib Singh at his residence on November 10. The police had booked Sunny and his father Baldev Singh, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Pargat Singh, Sajan, Lovedeep Singh and Shamsher Singh for assault, causing grievous hurt and criminal trespass, but no one was arrested at that time.

Sahib Singh had told the police that six months ago, he had lent Rs 20,000 on interest to Sunny. After expiry of the time, he demanded his money back with interest, but Sunny blatantly refused to do so and threatened him. Sahib said later, Sunny and his accomplices came to his house on November 10. They caught hold him, injured him with sharp weapons and fled from the house.