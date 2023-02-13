4 booked for serving hookah in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 12

The city police carried out a raid in a pub on Mall Road and booked the owner, manager and staff for serving hookah. Those booked have been identified as Prince Malhotra and Jatinder Verma owners of pub, manager Garish Arora and bouncer Sarbjeet Singh.

The investigating officer, Nirmal Singh, said the police received a tip-off from the Excise Inspector, Sanjeev Kumar Marwah, that hokkah was being served illegally in a pub named Irish Beach.

Acting on the tip-off, a team of police raided the pub and recovered 17 hokkahs, five flavor boxes, eight bottles of whiskey, and 20 bottles of beer. A case under Sections 77 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Child) Act, 2015, 21 and 24 of The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, and 61 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered at the Civil Line police station.