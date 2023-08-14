4 cellphones seized, six jail inmates booked

Amritsar, August 13
A day after the clash between two groups of prisoners, Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated four mobile phones from six jail inmates here on Saturday. This despite the fact that the Punjab Government had recently got installed a harmonious call-blocking system to jam the signals of mobile phones from 2G- 5G frequency.
Following a complaint by Assistant Jail Superintendent Ajmer Singh, the police have booked prisoners — Prince of New Azad Nagar, Manpreet Singh of Friends Colony, Fatehgarh Churian Road, and Jeevan Singh of Ghumanpur Colony, Gharinda, besides undertrials Sultan Singh of Naushehra Dhalla, Tejpal Singh of Bagga village and Sukhwinder Singh of Chhiddan village. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act has been registered against them.
Investigating officer ASI Harwinder Singh said the accused would be brought on production warrant for investigations.
A day before, two groups of jail inmates had clashed with each other leaving three injured. The police are yet to register any case as it has not received medico legal reports of the victims.
Though there has been a decline in cases of seizure of mobile phones from the high-security jail complex since the installation of the harmonious call-blocking system in June this year, several cases of seizure of cell phones from the jail complex were being reported.
