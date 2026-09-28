4 days after AAP sarpanch’s husband death, police yet to make headway

It's been four days since the husband of sitting AAP woman sarpanch was found dead and the police are yet to make any headway in the case.

With the clamour for justice growing, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla today demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

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The victim, Kuljit Singh Sandhu, left home on September 21. When he did not return, the family started looking for him. Unable to trace his whereabouts, the latter then approached the police.

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On September 23, his body was recovered along a road at Raval village falling under Dera Baba Nanak police jurisdiction.

Ashok Kumar, SHO, Dera Baba Nanak police station, said although the autopsy report had confirmed that Kuljit had died three days ago, they had still launched a probe to get to the depth of the case.

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Evidently, the Ramdass police registered a missing report on September 23.

On this, Aujla said: “If the Punjab Police were unable to get to the bottom of the matter, the government should have handed over the investigation to the CBI."

"I will knock at the court's door for justice," he added.

He pointed out that after Kuljit Singh went missing, his mobile phone remained switched on for several hours, asking why the police could not trace his location despite having have access to modern technology.

The deceased's family said the accident theory was hard to believe if one looked t the condition of the motorcycle.