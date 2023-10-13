4 days on, police yet to recover baby kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

Even as the police have arrested two persons involved in the abduction of a newborn baby boy from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital four days ago, the police were yet to recover the kidnapped infant and arrest the woman and her husband who had kidnapped the child.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Varinder Singh Khosa said the accused couple, identified as Bobby and her husband Bunty, was absconding from their home in Batala and hiding somewhere in Gurdaspur area. They were repeatedly changing their locations. The police teams were carrying out raids to nab them. He said the police had received the information that the kidnapped boy was safe.

The family members of the victim on Wednesday held a demonstration outside the Majitha road police station here accusing the police of failing in recovering the kidnapped child. The police had sought two days’ time and had assured them that the boy would be recovered soon.

“We are carrying out raids whenever the teams got information about their probable hideouts, but they change the location by the time a police team reaches there,” said the ACP while adding that the police were hopeful of recovering the boy soon.

The police had arrested Rockey, alias James, brother-in-law of prime suspect Bobby (the woman) and his friend Karan, all residents of Batala.

Preliminary investigations reveal that it was the second marriage of Bobby. She had abandoned the children from her first marriage. As she could not become mother now, they decided to kidnap a child from the hospital.

The newborn boy was kidnapped by the woman and her two accomplices from GNDH around 3am on October 8. The incident was captured on the CCTV installed there. Harpreet Singh, father of the victim, said his wife gave birth to a child on October 6. The couple was blessed with a child after 14 years of their marriage. Bobby befriended the couple in the hospital complex and at night when the family went to sleep, the woman abducted the boy and fled with her accomplices on a bike.