4 drug smugglers arrested in Amritsar; 27 kg heroin, pistol seized
The investigation reveals a suspected link with a Dubai-based handler, Karan, who allegedly arranged the consignments
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The Amritsar Counter Intelligence wing has arrested four men near Khasa in Amritsar and seized 27 kg of heroin and a pistol from.
They allegedly received narcotics consignments pushed across the international border through drones.
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They have been identified as Karan of Bhusse village; and Smarpreet, Vishal and Sunny, all three from Bhalla Colony.
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The investigation revealed a suspected link with a Dubai-based handler, Karan, who allegedly arranged the consignments. The role of the handler and other members of the cross-border drug network is being investigated.
The Counter Intelligence team is questioning the accused.
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Officials said more recoveries might follow as the investigation progressed.
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