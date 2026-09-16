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Home / Amritsar / 4 drug smugglers arrested in Amritsar; 27 kg heroin, pistol seized

4 drug smugglers arrested in Amritsar; 27 kg heroin, pistol seized

The investigation reveals a suspected link with a Dubai-based handler, Karan, who allegedly arranged the consignments

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:40 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Counter Intelligence team is questioning the accused. Photo for representation
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The Amritsar Counter Intelligence wing has arrested four men near Khasa in Amritsar and seized 27 kg of heroin and a pistol from.

They allegedly received narcotics consignments pushed across the international border through drones.

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They have been identified as Karan of Bhusse village; and Smarpreet, Vishal and Sunny, all three from Bhalla Colony.

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The investigation revealed a suspected link with a Dubai-based handler, Karan, who allegedly arranged the consignments. The role of the handler and other members of the cross-border drug network is being investigated.

The Counter Intelligence team is questioning the accused.

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Officials said more recoveries might follow as the investigation progressed.

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