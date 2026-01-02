DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / 4 gang operatives held with weapons

4 gang operatives held with weapons

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
The city police arrested four operatives of a nine-member gang planning to commit a crime near Jarmastpur bridge on Tarn Taran-Chabal road yesterday along with illegal weapons. Three members of the gang also live abroad and have been identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Afridi, a resident of Toot village, Prabh Dasuwal of Dasuwal village (Tarn Taran ) and Billa, a resident of Kathunangal.

SSP Surendra Lamba said here today that the accused have formed a gang to commit crime and demand extortion money from people on the instructions of their members living abroad. The SSP said that in case anybody refuses to oblige them for extortion, they open fire at their houses. The police team that arrested the accused was led by ASI Narinder Singh.

The police recovered two pistols with magazines and four live cartridges from the arrested accused. The police have also taken possession of the car in which they were planning to commit a crime. The arrested accuseds were produced in court today which sent them to three days of police remand.

