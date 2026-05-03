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Home / Amritsar / 4 held as cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Amritsar

4 held as cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Amritsar

Police seize seven sophisticated pistols, further investigation under way

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:08 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled yet another sophisticated cross-border arms smuggling module operating in the border belt.

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During the operation, police arrested four accused and recovered seven pistols, including two Glock 9mm pistols (Made in Austria), four .30 bore pistols (Made in China) and one additional .30 bore pistol from their possession.

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Investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. They were allegedly receiving consignments of illegal arms for distribution among criminal elements in Punjab, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

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An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered at PS Cantonment, Amritsar, and further investigation is under way.

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