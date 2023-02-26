4 held for concocting loot story in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, February 25
The district police today arrested four persons on the charge of concocting a loot story. The arrested accused have been identified as Kulwant Singh, his cousin Baljinder Singh, Varinder Singh and Gurjant Singh, all residents of Malchakk. The police also recovered Rs 12.35 lakh out of the Rs13.6 lakh looted money from them.
Kulwant, the driver of the van, confessed before the police that he and his cousin, Baljinder Singh, made up the story of robbery.
A week back, the driver of the van had lodged a complaint with the police that he and his assistant were returning after supplying milk products from Fazilka. He said they had collected Rs 13.6 lakh from their dealers against supply of ghee and other milk products. When they reached near Sursing village on the Khemkaran-Amritsar highway, their van was robbed by armed miscreants.
SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, while addressing newsmen here on Saturday, claimed that it was a concocted story created by Kulwant Singh in connivance with his cousin Baljinder Singh. The SSP said the police had also recovered the van in which they fled. The SSP said three of their accomplices, identified as Nanak Singh, Jasbir Singh and Gora, are absconding and would be arrested soon.
The SSP said that the incident was investigated under the supervision of Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigation), and Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind.
A case under Sections 379-A, 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The SSP further said the police had also solved a theft case in which gold ornaments worth lakhs were stolen from the house of Sunita Rani, a resident of Bhikhiwind. He said the police had arrested two persons in the case and one of them had been identified as Sunita’s nephew, while their third accomplice is absconding. The SSP said Rs 2.59 lakh had been recovered from the arrested accused.
