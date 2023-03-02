4 held for 'kidnapping' youth over dispute

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

The Shivala police have arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping a youth over a minor dispute over an auto-rickshaw. The incident occurred on Monday while a case was registered on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the police were yet to recover the victim, identified as Ajay Singh (22).

Those arrested were identified as Rajan, alias Kaalu, of Ganda Singh Wala on Majitha Road, Gautam, alias Chhotu, of Medical Enclave, Preet of Ekta Nagar, Chamrang Road, and Akash of 88 feet road. A case under Sections 365 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against them on the complaint of victim’s mother Sonia.

She told the police that she along with her son Ajay Singh went out of the house for some work. She went to her hotel and her son went to his work. As usual, they met at Namdhari Gurdwara near the BRTS bus stand in the evening for returning home. She said on Monday as she returned from work she saw Rajan and Gautam thrashing her son. They bundled him in an auto-rickshaw and fled away. Though she raised an alarm, the accused ran away after abducting her son. She suspected that the accused kidnapped him at the behest of Preet, a junk dealer in Maqboolpura area.

Following her complaint, the police carried out investigations and arrested the three accused. After questioning, the police also arrested their fourth accomplice, Akash, said ASI Shiv Kumar, in-charge, Shivala police chowki, and investigating officer in the case.