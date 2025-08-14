4 held for possessing drugs

The Lopoke police have arrested a drug peddler, identified as Hapreet Singh alias Suraj of Mohalla Nathuana in Jandiala Guru, and recovered 258 gm of heroin, besides Rs 40,000 drug money and a scooter (PB 02-EZ-5854), from him possession.
DSP Inderjit Singh said a police patrolling party had set up a naka near Sahoora village where Harpreet Singh was intercepted. During search, the police confiscated the contraband from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered and further probe was on to find out the source of the drugs.
Meanwhile, the Gharinda police have arrested three persons — Manpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Sahil Singh, all residents of Chakmukand village and seized 35 gm of heroin from their possession.
