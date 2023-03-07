4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

Three months after unidentified robbers looted gold biscuits, mobiles and foreign currency from a house in Rayya, the Beas police arrested four persons in this connection on Monday.

The accused had shot a youth, identified as Yuvraj Singh (19), while fleeing from the spot as he had identified one of the suspects at that time.

They were identified as Prabhjit Singh, alias Prabh, of Nathoke village in Tarn Taran, Gauravdeep Singh of Javandpur (Tarn Taran), Malkit Singh alias Baba of Kotli Saroh Khan (Tarn Taran) and Tarsem Lal alias Bali of Guru Nanak Pura in Beas. The police recovered a scooter, a country-made pistol and two bullets from them.

Simmy, owner of the house, said she along with her son and daughter was present at home when the accused with covered faces entered the house. She alleged the accused made them hostage and searched the entire house. She alleged the accused took away 15,000 Euro, gold biscuit measuring 1.5-kg and two expensive mobile phones from the house.

She said as her son identified one of the suspects who were from Jalalabad, they shot him in the leg. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Ravi Kumar, husband of Seema, had shifted to Serbia (in Central Europe) around a year ago.

Yaadwinder Singh, SHO, Beas police station, said the police had registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 397 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. He said during a probe, the police got the footage of a CCTV in which the accused were seen roaming in the area. He said investigations later led to their arrest.

They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. The police were hoping to crack some more cases during further course of investigations, he added.