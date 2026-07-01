4 held in Pak-linked heroin, arms smuggling case

The Amritsar police have busted an international cross-border smuggling racket involving the trafficking of heroin and illegal weapons through drones from Pakistan, arresting four alleged smugglers and recovering four pistols along with five live cartridges.

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Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, DCP (Law and Order) Alam Vijay Singh said the breakthrough came during a routine patrol by the Sultanwind police on June 25. A police team intercepted two men riding a motorcycle without a registration number plate. During their search, the police recovered a pistol and five live cartridges from the duo, identified as Gursevak Singh and Nirwail Singh.

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Three cartridges were found loaded in the pistol’s magazine, while the remaining two were recovered from Nirwail Singh’s pocket.

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During questioning, investigators uncovered the larger smuggling network and subsequently arrested Jashanpreet Singh and Gurwinder Singh, alias Ginda. The police said the accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and used drones to receive consignments of heroin and illegal firearms across the International Border.

The DCP said three of the four arrested accused are unemployed, while Gurwinder Singh works as a supervisor at a hospital.

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Police investigations further revealed that Gursevak Singh and Nirwail Singh have criminal antecedents. Both are wanted in connection with a firing case registered at the Chheharta police station on April 30 and had been absconding since then. Jashanpreet Singh is also facing a case involving the recovery of 2 kg of heroin, while several other criminal cases are pending against Gursevak Singh.

The police said two more suspects linked to the racket remain absconding and raids are underway to arrest them. The investigation is continuing to identify the entire cross-border network and trace its Pakistan-based handlers.