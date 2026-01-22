DT
Home / Amritsar / 4 held with heroin in separate incidents in Tarn Taran

4 held with heroin in separate incidents in Tarn Taran

245 grams of drug recovered from accused

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
A city police team arrested three persons with 200 gm heroin and Rs 3,150 in cash which they had earned from the sale of drug. The police said the accused were identified as Sartaj Singh, Safalpreet Singh and Sukhchain Singh, all of Nanaksar locality. According to officials, a police team was patrolling near the railway underpass when it noticed movement of three persons under suspicious circumstances. The team stopped them and on search, recovered heroin and drug money from them. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

In second incident, a Sabhra police post team arrested one person after recovering 45 gm heroin, an electronic weighing scale and Rs 13,700 in cash from him. The accused was booked under the NDPS Act by the Patti Sadar police. He was produced in a court which sent him to two-day police remand.

