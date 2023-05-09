 4 hurt as jeep rams BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul in Amritsar : The Tribune India

4 hurt as jeep rams BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul in Amritsar

4 hurt as jeep rams BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul in Amritsar

The mangled remains of the jeep that rammed the divider of the BRTS lane on the GT road in Amritsar. However, no loss of life was reported in the road accident. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 8

The road stretch between Alpha Mall and Taran Wala Pul has become a major accident-prone spot. Last night, a speeding Jeep met with an accident after hitting the divider of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lane a few metres away from Taran Wala Pul. Four occupants were injured and the vehicle got badly damaged.

The starting point of the BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul has emerged as a major black spot on the old GT Road. While coming from the Golden Gate side, speeding vehicles cross the overbridge at UBDC and drivers often fail to observe the BRTS divider, which is constructed in the middle of the road.

Residents of nearby localities claim that accidents have become a routine affair on the stretch. Commuters from other cities and states are mostly victims of the BRTS black spot. Generally people are not aware of the BRTS lanes and corridors constructed in the middle of the roads. People from other cities and states, who travel late at night to reach Darbar Sahib in the morning, account for most of accident victims.

“Morning walkers along UBDC often witness vehicles that met with an accident last night. At least, four road mishaps occur along the stretch every week. We have asked local MLA Jeewanjot Kaur and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi several times to take steps to check road accidents. In the absence of reflectors or warning signs, commuters often hit the BRTS lane divider. Traffic cops seem more concerned about issuing challans to violators outside the Mall than showing concerns towards regulating traffic to check the rising cases of accidents,” said a local resident.

Traffic experts claim that the faulty design of BRTS lanes leads to accidents. A committee, constituted by the state government, had identified nine black spots on the 31-km-long BRTS corridor in August 2019.

Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Executive Engineer, Civil Wing of MC, said, “During the past few years, we have installed all safety equipment on the divider. The space at the divider is too little. We install the precautionary shields, lights and reflectors and next day someone hits and damages them. Today, I visited the spot and decided to install solar blinkers, solar stud lights and other equipment to check accidents.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

2
Nation

Karnataka 'sovereignty' remark: BJP demands ECI to revoke registration of Congress

3
Diaspora

Indian woman engineer among 9 killed in mass shooting incident in US

4
Nation

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

5
Nation

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

6
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

7
Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

8
Himachal

In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul receives snow

9
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

10
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Step up relief, rehab in Manipur: SC

Step up relief, rehab in Manipur: SC

Seeks status report from state, Centre by May 17 | Expresses...

Another blast in Amritsar, explosive packed in can

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in camps: Army

Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in camps: Army

Rules out bias in rehab by security forces

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, 3 civilians killed

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, 3 civilians killed


Cities

View All

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants in Amritsar

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

Former sarpanch among three booked for murder attempt

Youth held while stealing iron grills in Amritsar

Congress leader, son booked for attempt to murder

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Reach out to voter, BJP cadre told

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Premium buses soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

CEO takes stock of final preparedness

A poll marked by switchovers, family splits

Petty crimes like snatchings, thefts find echo in election

Plantation drive along Chitti Bein opposed

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

'Gangster' Sukha Barewalia shot dead at Haibowal

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing