4 hurt as jeep rams BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 8

The road stretch between Alpha Mall and Taran Wala Pul has become a major accident-prone spot. Last night, a speeding Jeep met with an accident after hitting the divider of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lane a few metres away from Taran Wala Pul. Four occupants were injured and the vehicle got badly damaged.

The starting point of the BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul has emerged as a major black spot on the old GT Road. While coming from the Golden Gate side, speeding vehicles cross the overbridge at UBDC and drivers often fail to observe the BRTS divider, which is constructed in the middle of the road.

Residents of nearby localities claim that accidents have become a routine affair on the stretch. Commuters from other cities and states are mostly victims of the BRTS black spot. Generally people are not aware of the BRTS lanes and corridors constructed in the middle of the roads. People from other cities and states, who travel late at night to reach Darbar Sahib in the morning, account for most of accident victims.

“Morning walkers along UBDC often witness vehicles that met with an accident last night. At least, four road mishaps occur along the stretch every week. We have asked local MLA Jeewanjot Kaur and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi several times to take steps to check road accidents. In the absence of reflectors or warning signs, commuters often hit the BRTS lane divider. Traffic cops seem more concerned about issuing challans to violators outside the Mall than showing concerns towards regulating traffic to check the rising cases of accidents,” said a local resident.

Traffic experts claim that the faulty design of BRTS lanes leads to accidents. A committee, constituted by the state government, had identified nine black spots on the 31-km-long BRTS corridor in August 2019.

Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Executive Engineer, Civil Wing of MC, said, “During the past few years, we have installed all safety equipment on the divider. The space at the divider is too little. We install the precautionary shields, lights and reflectors and next day someone hits and damages them. Today, I visited the spot and decided to install solar blinkers, solar stud lights and other equipment to check accidents.”