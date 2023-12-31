4-kg heroin seizure case: 2-day police remand for woman peddler

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

Kulwant Kaur, a resident of Khanwal village who was arrested by the Ajnala police for allegedly possessing 500-gm heroin, was produced in a court which sent her to two-day police remand.

Her interrogation had led to the seizure of 3.5 kg of heroin from the residence of her brother Sucha Singh of the same village. The police had confiscated a total of 4 kg of heroin from them.

While raids were on to nab Sucha Singh, the police said Kulwant Kaur used to work as courier. “She was used in the drug cartel as the police hardly got suspicious of a couple possessing drugs,” said Sukhjinder Singh, Station House Officer, Ajnala police station.

He said though there was no previous record of Kulwant Kaur who was arrested for the first time, Sucha Singh had several cases of quarrel and illegal sand mining against him. His arrest would help the police to identify other accomplices, including the source of the contraband.

In a significant seizure, the Amritsar rural police had arrested Kulwant Kaur on Thursday from Maajimian village in Ajnala here. Sucha Singh had managed to slip away from the spot.