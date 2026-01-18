4-kg tumour removed from woman’s stomach

Doctors at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, successfully performed surgery to remove a 4-kg tumour from a woman’s stomach. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Medical Officer Dr Neeraj Lata and is the largest tumour removal surgery performed at the hospital so far.

The surgery was conducted by a team of expert doctors, including surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh, anaesthesiologist Dr Rajpinder Kaur, Dr Kirti and Dr Harman Kaur. The medical team was supported by staff nurse Rajwinder Kaur, Prabhjot Kaur, OT technician Nirmal Kaur and staff member Lovepreet Singh.

