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Home / Amritsar / 4 killed, 18 injured after two 'Tirath Yatra' buses collide in Punjab's Tarn Taran

4 killed, 18 injured after two 'Tirath Yatra' buses collide in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Three pilgrims and a motorcycle pillion rider among the dead; 37 people were travelling in the buses under Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme

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PTI
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 08:59 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Rescue personnel and locals at the site after two pilgrimage buses collided near Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran district on Saturday. Video grab via X@bsmajithia
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Four persons including three pilgrims were killed and 18 others injured after two pilgrimage buses collided head-on on National Highway-54 here on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred when two Punjab government-run Tirath Yatra buses collided on the National Highway near Naushera Pannuan.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoled the deaths.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police, Surendra Lamba said at least three pilgrims and one motorcycle pillion rider were killed and 18 others were injured.

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Of the injured, four were stated to be in critical condition and were admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

The accident occurred when the driver of a bus, in an attempt to rescue a motorcycle, crossed the road divider and crashed into an oncoming bus travelling in the opposite direction.

A loud, explosion-like sound was also heard at the time of the collision.

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A doctor at the Tarn Taran Civil hospital said out of 22 people were brought to the hospital and out of them, four were brought dead.

One bus was going to Amritsar from Faridkot and another was going to Muktsar from Amritsar.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portions of both buses were badly damaged, leaving several passengers injured, with some trapped inside the wreckage.

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Panic broke out at the accident site following the collision. Local residents rushed to the spot and immediately began rescue operations, pulling passengers trapped inside the damaged buses to safety.

In a post on X, CM Mann said he received very distressing news about the accident involving pilgrimage buses near Naushehra Pannuan.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that four have lost their lives in this tragic accident," he said.

The police and administration are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the spot. Strict instructions have been issued to officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment without any delay, he said.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this difficult hour and pray to 'Waheguru' for the speedy recovery of those injured," Mann said.

Both the buses were carrying pilgrims under the state government's pilgrimage scheme''Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme', with 37 people travelling in them.

Under the scheme, people aged 50 years and above are eligible to undertake the pilgrimage. The Punjab government provides AC sleeper bus travel, accommodation and food free of cost to eligible pilgrims.

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