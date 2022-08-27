4 missing Delhi girls found in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Four minor girls who went missing from their houses in Badarpur area of Delhi were found from Golden Temple inns here on Friday. Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh, in-charge, Galliara police chowki, said the police received information from Delhi about the missing girls along with their pictures. Their pictures went viral on social media. He said police teams along with SGPC employees searched the Golden Temple complex and nearby areas, including inns. During the search, the girls were found sleeping in the inns. He said family members of the girls along with police teams were coming to take them back. They had a quarrel with their family members, therefore, they left the house and reached Amritsar. TNS

Two snatch woman’s purse

Tarn Taran: Two miscreants on a two-wheeler snatched the purse of a woman, who was on the way to work on Friday. Chandandeep Kaur, a teacher at the local Government Elementary School, Fateh Chak, said the purse contained cash, a mobile phone, an ATM card and some important documents. A complaint has been lodged at the local city police station. ASI Gurmeet Singh said the CCTV footage of cameras installed near the crime spot were being scrutinised. OC

Three held with 165-gm heroin

Amritsar: The Cantonment police seized 100-gm heroin and arrested Kamal Kumar of the Sadar Bazaar cantonment area. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. Meanwhile, the police also nabbed Vishal Kumar of Kirpal Colony and Deepak of Batala Road with 25-gm and 40-gm heroin, respectively.

