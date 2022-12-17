4 mobile phones seized from jail

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities seized four mobile phones during a surprise checking in the jail yesterday. The police have booked prisoners identified as Daljit Singh of Ranjit Avenue, Gulwinder Singh of Kathunangal, Hardeep Singh of Kahangarh and Ranjit Singh of Sohal village in Tarn Taran. The police recovered smart phone from Gulwinder and Ranjit Singh. Four separate cases under Sections 42 and 52- A of the Prisons Act were registered. The prisoners would be brought on production warrant to ascertain how they managed to sneak the phones inside high-security complex. TNS
16 in police net for gambling
Amritsar: The Division B police have nabbed 16 persons on the charge of gambling while one of their accomplices managed to flee. The police recovered Rs 13,000 from them. The arrested were identified as Prince Gill, Avtar Singh of Ram Talai, Balwinder Singh of Kot Baba Deep Singh, Balwinder Singh of Sultanwind, Manjit Singh of New Kapur Nagar, Jobanjit Singh of Maqboolpura, Arjun and Krishan Kumar of 100 Feet road, Lovepreet Singh of Maqboolpura, Basant Ram of Ravi Dass Road, Deepak Kumar and Pawan Kumar of East Mohan Nagar, Jaspal Singh of Satnam Nagar, Bittu Indra Colony, Karan Singh and Rahul of Rajinder Nagar. TNS
Four held with banned kite string
Amritsar: The Chheharta police have arrested Gurpreet Singh, alias Bobby, and Chetan Goel of Bhalla Colony for allegedly possessing 25 spools of synthetic kite string. They were later released on bail. The police got a tip-off that the suspects were selling the banned string and were waiting for a customer on Sher Shah Suri Road. The police conducted a raid and nabbed the duo. Meanwhile, the rural police arrested Ram Suri of Jandiala Guru and Manpreet Singh of Jandiala Guru and recovered 17 and 8 spools of synthetic kite string from their possession, respectively. TNS
Miscreants loot Bread seller
Amritsar: A vendor selling bread was robbed of Rs 2,000 by two scooter-borne miscreants in Green Avenue on Thursday. The victim, Shakti Chad, told the police that he was vending bread on his bicycle in Vakilawali Gali, when two persons riding a scooter stopped to buy bread from him. When he was giving them their balance, the pillion rider snatched the cash from him and the duo fled the spot. The police have registered a case.
