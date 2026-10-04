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Home / Amritsar / 4 months on, police yet to arrest accused in religious land fraud case in Tarn Taran

4 months on, police yet to arrest accused in religious land fraud case in Tarn Taran

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Four months after an FIR was registered against six persons for allegedly grabbing around 22 acres of land belonging to the Bunga of Bhangala village near Sri Darbar Sahib, the city police have not arrested any of the accused so far.

According to information gathered in this regard, the accused have been identified as Bachittar Singh, Didar Singh, Baljit Singh Gill, Bikram Singh, Mahant Waranpal Singh and Bhupinder Singh, all residents of Tarn Taran city. Bhupinder Singh has already died an unnatural death.

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Social worker Avtar Singh Deol, who has been pursuing the case, said he had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matter, following which a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted on the directions of the court, comprising ADGP Nilabh Kishore and the Tarn Taran SDM.

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On the recommendation of the SIT, the city police registered a case against the accused on May 29, 2026, under Sections 420, 409, 467, 471 and 120-B, read with Section 3 (5) of the IPC. The case was registered under the IPC as the matter pertains to an earlier period.

Deol alleged that the colonisers had acquired the land in their names on the basis of forged documents. He said around seven acres of the land had already been sold to people by the accused.

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According to Deol, the High Court has declared the land religious and charitable property and held that it cannot be sold for personal interests. He had challenged the alleged acquisition of the land, following which the case was registered at the City police station.

Despite four months having passed since the registration of the FIR, the police have not arrested any of the accused, even though they are reportedly residing in the city. One of the accused has also filed a bail application in the lower court, but the police have yet to make any arrest.

Deol has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

When contacted, city police station SHO Inspector Paramjit Singh said he had no information about the matter.

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